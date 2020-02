WAR VETS SLAM GOVT FOR FAILING TO BUST SANCTIONS

“In Russia, the Russian Army is headed by its military veterans at annual commemorations, parades and declared national events. In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, war veterans are recognised with high regard at all national events. The USA War Veterans Bond was crafted to empower America’s foreign policies and the bond is under the custodianship of the Pentagon, which is manned by the military,” they said, adding that Zimbabwe’s war veterans were treated as if they were of no value.