UNPAID LECTURERS BOYCOTT PARALLEL LESSONS





LECTURERS at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo have stopped teaching parallel classes in fear that they will not be paid.





The lecturers have on numerous occasions clashed with the university management over payment for teaching of parallel classes. In an interview, Nust Educators Association (Nusteda) secretary-general Mr Blessing Jona said lecturers were sceptical about working basing on promises from the management as previously such promises have not been fulfilled.





“Lecturers said even if the money (for last semester) has been paid they do not trust that the management will keep its end of the bargain. We want to clear issues with the management so that we start the semester on a clean slate. Now that lecturers have received their money, we must have an urgent meeting with the teaching staff where we will discuss the agreement proposed by the Nust management and the lecturers’ union. In the meantime, a majority of these parallel students are not having lectures and it is a sad scenario which is something that could have been avoided,” said Mr Jona.

Affected students from outside Bulawayo have said they felt short-changed since they have already paid for accommodation in town.





“It is disappointing that we have spent three weeks in Bulawayo without attending any lectures after paying rentals in foreign currency at houses we are staying in. This has been really hard because we cannot be paying accommodation and accumulate expenses while we are not learning,” said Miss Yvonne Zvivenga, a student.



