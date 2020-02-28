TWO BOYS STRUCK AND KILLED BY LIGHTNING





TWO boys were struck and killed by lightning in Hwange while collecting wild fruits.





Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona confirmed the incident which occurred in Kamativi, Gale 4 village, under Chief Pashu on Monday at about 3PM. She identified the deceased as Ponoza Muleya (8) and Shibbo Muleya (4).





Sgt Mashona said the two were with another juvenile, Vigilant Muleya (6), who was also struck but only sustained minor injuries.





“On 23 February at around 3PM, the trio went to a bush about 300m from their homestead looking for wild fruit.





It started raining and there was lightning. In fear of thunderstorms and lightning, the father, Khumbulani Muleya, sent his son, Akili (11) to the bush to call the juveniles,” she said.





Sgt Mashona said Akili found the juveniles lying motionless with Vigilant struggling to stand up. He rushed home to alert his father who proceeded to the bush and found the two lying on the ground under the umunyii tree whose branch had also been struck by lightning.



