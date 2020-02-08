TWO BEATS AXED IN CRIME OF PASSION

(New Ziana) – A Chivi family woke up recently to find its only two herd of cattle axed to death in their kraal, and a kitchen hut torched in a suspected crime of passion.





The incident occurred on January 30 in Madamombe Village in Chivi North when the elderly Bhogo couple found its two heifers that were in calf axed to death, and a message scrawled on the walls of the burnt kitchen hut demanding back R 5 000 allegedly spent on the family in anticipation of securing a wife from it.





“Plese 5 000 rand ndoida no fani. Mukadzi regai henyu ndewa sekuru venyu wekwa Purazeni. Ndoenda South (Africa) ndodzoka mari yangu ndoida. By Walasi.” (Please I want my 5 000 Rand and I’m not joking. You can keep the wife because it is apparent she belongs to your uncle from Purazeni area. I’m going to South (Africa) but when I come back I want my money,” read a message signed off as written by Walasi.





“Maindipa Vongai maronga muchiti haana murume wani mukamudzosera kwaPurazeni. Muudze sekuru venyu vekwaPurazeni kuti ndoda kuvauraya nokuti ndovanenge vamakapa wamanga mati ndoenda naye South Africa.” (You arranged to give me Vongai claiming she did not have a husband but went on to return her to Purazeni, so tell your uncle from Purazeni that I want to kill him because he is the one you handed over the wife that you had promised I would take to South Africa,” the message added.





Although the suspected arsonist refers to her as Vongai, a source said at the centre of the matter appears to be the middle aged couple’s granddaughter known as Fungai, who was living with them at a time she was estranged from her husband and father to her child who is from the Purazeni area of Madamombe.





The source said that at the time Fungai was living with her grandmother at the Bhogo homestead, she got romantically involved with another man with the tacit approval of the grandmother, and this new suitor showered the family with presents from South Africa where he lived.





But contrary to the belief by the suspect that Fungai had gone back to her husband from Purazeni, the source said, this was not the case as the woman was instead now living with another man at nearby Mhandamabwe Business Centre along the Masvingo-Zvishavane highway.





“Imagine what women are capable of, she is at Mhandamambwe living it up with another man not her husband from Purazeni; jumping from the arms of one man straight into another man’s.”



