SUBSIDISED MAIZE BEING EXPORTED TO THE DRC : MILLERS

“That was the maize that was then being loaded to DRC. Trucks that carry copper from the north which is Zambia and DRC, going to South Africa, they come back empty. But at the border they are stamped to have cargo which is maize from South Africa. They come through Harare, pick up that maize, exit Chirundu with Zimbabwean subsidised maize. This is what has been happening. But we are not an investigative arm. If I go to those organisations involved and ask for certain documents I will not get, so it will be hard to have evidence. But if you give us a team, we will give you leads,” he said.