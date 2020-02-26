STADIUMS BAN : PARLY DEMANDS STATEMENT FROM COVENTRY





A ministerial statement on the ban of local stadiums by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) now has to be made by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry.





The instruction was given by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday following demands by legislators to know the circumstances surrounding the condemnation of all stadiums in Zimbabwe by CAF.





“The fact that stadiums were disqualified is a serious matter. We want a ministerial statement from the responsible minister to explain to the House about this embarrassment,” said Adv Mudenda.





CAF banned the use of Barbourfields, the latest stadium to be condemned, after the National Sports Stadium, Gwanzura and Rufaro were declared unsuitable to host international matches.





Municipalities have been accused of dragging their feet in the refurbishment of stadiums, while the National Sports Stadium is owned by Government.





Earlier on, Acting Leader of Government Business in Parliament, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, said that local authorities were to blame for failing to maintain stadiums.





“It is the responsibility of local authorities to refurbish stadiums,” said Minister Ncube who was the Acting Leader of Government Business.



