SPIRIT MEDIUM LOSES IT IN COURT





There was drama at the Harare Magistrates’ Court after a self-proclaimed Mbuya Nehanda, charged with criminal nuisance, shouted at officials.





Facing charges of criminal nuisance, she shouted that spirit mediums must not be arrested. Asinuta Dendere appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who released her on free bail.





Her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Pikitai is supposed to take care of her and remind her to return to court on March 4.





Phyllis was also advised to take Dendere to two medical doctors so that she is examined.





The State was stopped from the allegations after Dendere interrupted shouting that she was arrested as she was trying to speed up an application she made in 2018 to see the President.

Dendere also said she wanted to see the President at his Munhumutapa offices as she wanted to discuss serious issues with him but her application was turned down. She also indicated that she was Mbuya Nehanda a spirit medium that should be respected.





Dendere also indicated that she was not crazy but the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda had pushed her to do what she did leading to her arrest.



