SON STONES MOTHER TO DEATH





A Rusape man has been arrested on allegations of murdering his mother in cold blood.





The suspect, Muzowaka Mucheke (46), of Chishaya Village, under Chief Tandi, Rusape, murdered his mother, Monica Mucheke (77), in cold blood after stoning her several times on the head.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the murder and the suspect’s arrest.





“I confirm the death of Monica Mucheke. She died on January 27, 2020 around 3am. We suspect she was murdered by her son, Muzowaka Mucheke,” he said.





Muzowaka allegedly arrived home from Stella Business Centre drunk around 3am and entered into the room where the victim and her housemaid, Margret Bhiza, were sleeping.





He allegedly started shouting and threatening to kill them. He allegedly demanded that the two vacate the homestead immediately. Monica opened the door and went out with Muzowaka trying to cool him down.





The suspect Muzowaka Mucheke stands beside the body of his mother after his arrest. Muzowaka allegedly told his mother to sit down and she complied.





He then started assaulting her with open hands, picked up a stone and smashed her with it several times on the head. Monica screamed for help and Bhiza ran out to get help from the neighbours





Upon return she found Monica on the doorstep dead. Muzowaka ran away after committing the heinous crime. A police report was made and they managed to track and arrest Muzowaka.





Insp Kakohwa appealed to the public to solve their differences amicably and also desist from drug and substance abuse.



