SCRAMBLE FOR FORM FIVE PLACES AFTER HIGH PASS RATE

“Our schools are still recruiting and I do not have the actual enrolment figures with me right now. The number of e-mails we are getting from people asking us to assist them in securing places for their children is overwhelming. The reason why there is high demand for places is that usually Form Five classes are fewer than Form Four classes. Schools might have three or four form four classes, but at A-Level, it is usually a single or two classes depending on the combinations of subjects. We are also using a template availed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in recruiting the learners,” he said.