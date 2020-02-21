SABOTEURS WILL BE FIRED FROM GOVT : MINISTER





MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs Minister, Senator Larry Mavima, has said that public office bearers who frustrate the devolution agenda risk being fired as Government needs committed personnel to drive economic transformation.





He was speaking during a tour of devolution projects being undertaken by Redcliff Municipality on Wednesday. Senator Mavima said Government will not hesitate to replace corrupt public officials who are against the smooth implementation of the devolution programme as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.





“Devolution was introduced to ensure that people get decent accommodation, access to clean water, strong and efficient economy and growth of infrastructure in general. There is a need for participation by everyone,” he said.





“Government will not hesitate to remove from office elements who are bent on destabilising the project irrespective of office or name. You will be fired and be replaced by those who are willing to work according to expectations.”





Sen Mavima said devolution knows no political affiliation and called on everyone to respect the Government in power.





“Zanu-PF won by a two thirds majority and it was mandated to come up with a Government and come up with policies, hence the devolution concept. That, however, does not mean devolution is for the ruling party alone. When it comes to service delivery, let us put politics aside and let us focus on the people and how we can uplift the standards of living for our people. Imagine the President saying Redcliff was won by MDC, which is a fact, so they are not going to benefit from devolution funds,” he said. The Minister hailed Redcliff Municipality for working as a team and ensuring that they deliver for their people. Redcliff has seven MDC councillors as well as a legislator, Mr Lloyd Mukapiko, from the same party.





“I am impressed with what I saw in Redcliff. You are the first local authority from those I have toured so far that has used funds to repair buildings destroyed by the winds. Devolution funds are not for display, they must be used. I also liked that you are working as a unit as evidenced by the presence of your local MP,” said Sen Mavima.





He said Government was working on introducing an economist in every district to assist in evaluation of local resources. Redcliff received a total of $5,8 million in devolution funds, which came in batches. The local authority has since used the funds to improve water supply in the area through the repairs of about 190 water gate valves, which had been worn out. The local authority also repaired the S Block in Torwood, which had its roof blown off by violent storms, upgraded its sewer system, repaired burst water pipes, rehabilitated street lights, purchased refuse skip bins and carried out roads resurfacing.





Redcliff Town Clerk, Mr Gilson Chakauya, expressed gratitude to Government for the devolution funds saying they made it possible for development to take place in the community.





“We are very much grateful to the devolution funds as they are going a long way in steering development in the community. For example, we did not receive enough funds from Zinara for road repairs last year, in fact we only received $40 000 and we used the devolution funds to top up to $752 000, which was required to patch our roads,” he said.



