RESIDENTS SALARIES TO BE GARNISHED

The local authority has been operating without a documented credit control and debt collection policy. It was relying on council resolutions, the Urban Councils Act, the Water and Sewerage by-laws and other pieces of legislation. Last Wednesday, however, councillors passed a resolution that will see the new policy come into effect. Among other provisions contained in the new policy, the local authority will now have the power to collect owed rates and rentals from the consumer’s salary, however, with consent from the consumer and employer.