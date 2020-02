PSYCHIATRIC PATIENTS BEAT UP NURSES

NGOMAHURU Psychiatric Hospital in Masvingo is running with only 17 psychiatry nurses against the expected establishment of 60 affecting operations and posing challenges that have seen some inmates attacking nurses.

A visit to the institution by the Chronicle on Thursday revealed that more inmates, both men and women, are being attended to by less than five nurses per shift.

The situation is worsened by the fact that of the nurses on duty at each given time, only a few are trained in psychiatry, posing a challenge on the management of inmates.

The institution’s matron, Mr Thomas Hwami Mahwehwe, said the situation was unbearable.

He appealed to Government to unfreeze some posts so that the hospital can have more staff.

“We are operating with only 17 nurses and yet we should be 60 of us here,” said Mr Mahwehwe.

“We are seriously understaffed that we are overwhelmed by the situation here. This is evident when we receive hyperactive inmates who need continuous monitoring.”