POLITICIANS SNUB ZACC MEETINGS

“This fight against corruption cannot be done without financial assurance. Without money to fight corruption, nothing will move. I hope as Zacc, you have a comparative schedule of salaries in the region that you pay your staff, otherwise they will be susceptible to bribes by those they will be investigating. Of course, you may not offer the highest salaries and benefits in the region, but strive to offer competitive salaries. Before implementation, solve your in-house as Zacc,” he said.