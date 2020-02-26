OUR FATE NOW IN ED'S HANDS: MATUTU





SUSPENDED Zanu PF youth leaders, who have been at the forefront of fighting corruption by exposing alleged cartel leaders, bleeding the country through their perceived corrupt actions, now await President Emmerson Mnangagwa to decide their fate after raising concerns to the party’s national commissar Victor Matemadanda on the manner their case was handled.





Matemadanda sat with Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu, who reportedly raised concerns on how they were suspended without a proper hearing.





Matemadanda confirmed he would soon meet Mnangagwa over the issue after listening to their story and was waiting for the appropriate time to do that.

“I have not met the President yet on that one. I have first to see the President on that one,” Matemadanda said.





Tsenengamu yesterday said they were waiting for feedback after their meeting with Matemadanda recently.





“We are yet to get feedback after our meeting with the commissar. We do not know whether they spoke or not. There are two things: that he will speak to the President, and our issue in fighting corruption, that fight will not stop,” Tsenengamu said.





“The fight against corruption is not under discussion. What is under discussion is the suspension from the party. He (Matemadanda) wanted to understand as a commissar on what was the rationale behind that because we were not taken through any disciplinary hearings, we were not charged, nothing. We were just suspended without charges or anything.”





Tsenengamu and Matutu were suspended from the party together with deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu after shaming Kudakwashe Tagwirei (Sakunda Holdings), Billy Rautenbach (Green Fuel) and Tafadzwa Musarara (Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson) as individuals bleeding the country’s economy by engaging in corrupt activities.





Pupurai Togarepi was removed from his politburo post of Zanu PF youth secretary but remains a central committee member.



