NUST FIGHT :LECTURER IN THE CLEAR





THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has said two students who fought during a lecture last week will be disciplined.





The university yesterday dismissed claims that the two Journalism and Media Studies students were fighting over a lecturer.





The two female students disrupted a Democracy and Human Rights lecture last Thursday as they exchanged blows in the presence of one of their lecturers. Nust director of communication and marketing Mr Felix Moyo said the university has completed investigations on the matter and the two would be charged for improper conduct.





He said their fight had nothing to do with the university’s lecturers. “We have concluded our investigations and we have established that those two are friends and their fight had nothing to do with any lecturer. It was a petty childish fight over a damaged phone. So, all those claims that they were fighting over a lecturer are not true. We will soon institute disciplinary proceedings against the two culprits as we do not want them to set a wrong precedence that students can disrupt lectures over petty fights. They are our students and we will take disciplinary action,” said Mr Moyo.



