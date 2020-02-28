NO CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN ZIM :GOVT





THE Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday confirmed that they had so far picked two suspected cases of Covid-19 which both tested negative at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in the last two weeks.





The latest case was the body of a 21-year-old man who died in Kenya enroute to Zimbabwe from China. Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Dr Portia Manangazira confirmed the second suspected case of a university student who was studying in China.





“A 21-year-old Zimbabwean student studying in China arrived in Nairobi between 10 and 15 January after a long illness.





“When he wanted to proceed to Harare, he was denied due to the state of his illness so he stayed in Nairobi at a local hospital for two and half weeks.





“He was then discharged and stayed in Kenya for a week where he later died. “So when the body came to Zimbabwe it had been tested for Covid-19 in China and Kenya and we also did tests at our laboratories and it tested negative.





“Even the postmortem confirmed that he had not died from the virus.





“However, we supervised the burial as a suspected case of coronavirus because he had been at the virus’ hotspots,” she said.





Recently, Government in partnership with Mimosa Mines bought state-of-the-art equipment for the coronavirus port health surveillance screening at all the eight points of entry.





Dr Manangazira said the state of the art equipment will ensure effective response progress across the country’s entry ports and hospitals in regard to coronavirus (COVID-19).





“With the thermo scanners and cameras that have been donated by Mimosa we will be able to equip all our eight points of entry including the three airports and five ground ports.



