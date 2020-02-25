MY BOSS RAPED ME TWICE AS PUNISHMENT





A Masvingo-based businessman (42) has been arrested for allegedly raping his shopkeeper (18) on two consecutive nights as punishment for having shortfalls from her daily banking from his shop.





Fradeck Nhubu of Chirere business centre under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa.





Mrs Msipa remanded him out of custody on his own cognisance to March 1 for continuation of trial.

In his defence, Nhubu also a soldier, told the court that he had consensual sex with the complainant, whose name is being withheld to protect her identity. He said the teenager was his lover, part time employee and resided at his shop.





However, the complainant branded Nhubu a liar, saying she was just two days into the job and was not in a relationship with him.





“He said I had a shortfall of $150 the first day before raping me the first night and the following night while my daughter slept by my side. I wasn’t in love with him. I have a boyfriend,” she said.





Prosecutor Mr Kelvin Guvheya told the court that on October 25 last year at around 12.01AM, Nhubu entered the shop where the complainant was sleeping with her 11-month-old daughter and sneaked into the complainant’s blankets and they wrestled for a while.





The court heard that Nhubu overpowered the complainant, tore her under-garments and raped her once.





“The following night at around 10PM, again Nhubu came into the shop where the complainant was fast asleep with her daughter.





“He ordered the complainant to keep quiet and not to report the matter to anyone since he is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army and again raped her,” said Mr Guvheya.





“The complainant again did not tell anyone because Nhubu threatened to file a counter report to the effect that she stole his money.”





The court heard that on October 27 Nhubu phoned the complainant at around 9PM to come to his room but she refused.