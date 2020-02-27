MINISTERS DRAG EX ZANU PF YOUTH LEADER TO COURT





FORMER Zanu-PF Manicaland youth leader Mubuso Chinguno is facing criminal insult charges for allegedly broadcasting an audio message on social media, which impaired the reputation of Cabinet ministers and some party officials.





Chinguno (40) is being charged for contravening Section 95 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.





He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe.





District public prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira said the suspect recorded himself and shared the demeaning message on social media.

He said the message impaired the dignity of officials who include Defence Minister and Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri; Minister of Provincial Affairs for Manicaland Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba; Chipinge South legislator Cde Enock Porusingazi; former Zanu-PF Manicaland Political Commissar Cde Simon Mapfumo and Zanu-PF Manicaland Women’s League chairperson Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa. Allegations were that on a date unknown to the State, Chinguno broadcast the audio message which alleged that the quartet was working together with former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to influence the outcome of the district coordinating committee elections.





The suspect also alleged that the complainants were planning to remove the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Cde Mike Madiro, from his post.





“Chinguno also alleged that the complainants were planning to replace Mike Madiro with people aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.



