MINISTERS DRAG EX ZANU PF YOUTH LEADER TO COURT

He said the message impaired the dignity of officials who include Defence Minister and Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri; Minister of Provincial Affairs for Manicaland Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba; Chipinge South legislator Cde Enock Porusingazi; former Zanu-PF Manicaland Political Commissar Cde Simon Mapfumo and Zanu-PF Manicaland Women’s League chairperson Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa. Allegations were that on a date unknown to the State, Chinguno broadcast the audio message which alleged that the quartet was working together with former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to influence the outcome of the district coordinating committee elections.