MINING FIRM CHALLENGES US$-RTGS COURT RULING

In its request to appeal, NR Barber has submitted that its rights under Section 56 (1) of the Constitution guaranteeing a fair hearing were breached as well as its right under the fair hearing provisions in sections 69 (2) and 69 (3) which go into detail on rights in civil cases and disputes. It argues that the lower court erred in proceeding on a “false basis being that the validity of Statutory Instrument SI33 of 2019 was not challenged and was consequently not an issue before it”.