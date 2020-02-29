MEALIE MEAL BARONS IDENTIFIED :ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has identified some of the culprits that are hoarding and selling grain and mealie-meal on the black market, and arrests are expected soon.







There are reports shortages of mealie-meal are being compounded by unscrupulous millers and retailers who are funnelling the commodity to the parallel market.





Prices of subsided mealie-meal are pegged at $70 for a 10kg bag, but the staple is selling for over $120 on the alternative market.





There were long queues at large retail outlets such as OK and Pick n Pay in the capital last week as people lined up to buy the subsidised roller meal.





ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure told The Sunday Mail that the anti-graft body had identified some of the culprits involved in the roller-meal scandal.





“There are intense investigations currently underway. Several arrests will be made soon. It is a matter receiving utmost attention from the commission.





“Some of the culprits are high profile in terms of the quantum involved,” he said. “We always thoroughly investigate. Very soon you will see for yourself.”





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the blitz against those involved in underhand mealie-meal deals had intensified.





“We are aware that the shortages of mealie-meal is at the heart of many Zimbabweans’ concerns and we have since launched a nationwide operation.





“The operation is targeting the hoarding of mealie-meal as well as those who are diverting it to the black market.





“We want to warn retailers and milling companies against this practice and our officers are now on high alert across the whole country. The full wrath of the law will catch up with them.”





He encouraged members of the public to report malpractices in the distribution of mealie-meal.





Last week, Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara was grilled in Parliament after he failed to account for US$27 million which the association received from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to import wheat.



