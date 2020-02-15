MARRY PUSHES FOR A TRIAL DATE





THE estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry, who is facing charges of fraud and attempted murder, has filed a notice to apply for refusal of further remand if the State fails to provide her with a trial date.





Marry filed the notice after the State’s representative Tinashe Makiya asked for a long postponement, saying the investigations required extra-territorial travel and time to complete.





Magistrate Chrispen Mberewere postponed the matter to March 16, but Marry’s lawyer, Wellingon Musengwa, who was standing in for Beatrice Mtetwa, filed the notice to apply for refusal of further remand on February 24.





He argued that the State was failing to provide them with a trial date within a reasonable period. Marry is facing numerous allegations, which include the externalisation of US$1 million as well as attempting to kill Chiwenga.





The charges also include illegally solemnising a secret marriage presided over by acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi without Chiwenga’s consent.





Marry was also remanded to March 23 in respect of another charge of assault against her maid, Delight Munyoro, who looks after her children.





Allegations against her are that on January 26 this year, Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale to collect the accused person’s child.





As she was waiting for the child to come at the waiting area, it is alleged the driver, Batsirayi Furukiya, went to collect the child and the complainant remained seated in the vehicle.









The State alleges that when the driver was walking with the child to where the vehicle was parked, Marry was following behind them.





When she arrived at the vehicle, Marry allegedly accused Munyoro of telling her child not to like her. It is alleged that Marry told Munyoro that she was a witch and could not allow her children to be taken care of by her.



