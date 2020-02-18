MARRIED WOMAN FILMED BEDDING COUSIN





A GLEN VIEW married woman has set tongues wagging after she was caught between the sheets with her Ben 10 cousin next door.





Thandiwe Madziro, 31, who lived at her mother in-law’s house in Glen View 3 nearby Munyarari shopping area was last week caught naked in bed next door with a cousin Keith Mukasa, 26, and both have since gone into hiding.





H-Metro is in possession of a video clip of the two pants down taken through the window. Contacted by H-Metro in Mazowe, Thandiwe a mother of three children confirmed the incident and said she regrets sleeping with Keith.





“Ndingazviitewo sei, zvakaitika and hameno kuti ndichaita sei. Handichaonana na Keith nekuti ndakanganisa zvisingaite.

“Ndakutotsvaga hangu basa ndione kuti hupenyu hwangu unoendepi, vana vachiri kuchikoro saka ndinozoona zvekumberi,” explained Thandiwe.





She said she slept with Keith when things were not well in her bedroom with her hubby.





“And for the record please, it was an act of desperation, zvinhu zvaramba kubalancer that’s when he took advantage of me but it’s now water under the bridge and no strings attached.





“Taiita kunge brother and sister na Venon mumba musisina intimacy even communication.





“Saka zvakaitika ndozvitenda because dai zvisina kuitika maybe ndaitozo jaira habit yakapusa iyoyo.





“Everything happens for a reason saka ndichangoramba ndakamira pana Mwari wangu because I know he forgave me and ndoramba ndichivanamata kusvika ndife,” she said.





H-Metro caught up with the husband Venon Tapera who said he has since moved on from the incident and is now concentrating on taking care of their three children.





“I called Thandiwe’s mother to tell her about the issue and to find out her whereabouts since she just vanished but Mai vake vanga vavekuti ngatitange taenda kwa tete.





“I told her there is no need for ana tete since the video is telling everything. I was just coming from work only to find out about the incident and there is nothing I could do about it.





“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise because I could have lived my whole life being cheated,” he said.





Milton Maputsha, brother to Keith, told this publication that he was embarrassed over the incident.





“Venon ndisekuru vangu and we are so close that I can do whatever I want at their home.





“Mukadzi wake ndimbuya kwandiri and ndakaita about 40 minutes ndichishama kuti ichokwadi here because she is the good wife type vaizviendera kuchurch every time.





“Dai pasina video, Venon aisazvibvuma nekuti mukadzi wake munhu chaiye.





“Venon anoita zvema boreholes and zuva iroro pai kw***a mukadzi wake anga aritori pama shops pano achibva ku Chegutu ne basa,” said Milton.





H-Metro spoke to Thandiwe’s mother in-law; Gogo Gwara who said she was devastated to learn that had daughter-in-law had shamed her family.





“Better akabva agara aenda nekuti atinyadzisa uye handidi kutauara nezvake futi.



