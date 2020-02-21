MAN JAILED FOR RAPING BROTHER'S DAUGHTER





A 47-year-old Chipinge man was on Tuesday jailed 15 years for raping his brother’s daughter.





Charles Mwayamudza of Mapungwana area in Chipinge appeared before regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing rape charges. Mwayamudza pleaded guilty without wasting the court’s time.





Prosecuting, Mr Themba Dhliwayo proved to the court that on an unknown date but in March last year, Mwayemudza was left in the custody of his brother’s two minor children.





He asked the older daughter, aged 13, to accompany him to the fields. “While in his maize field, Mwayemudza forcibly grabbed the complainant and raped her twice. After the act the accused told the complainant not to tell anyone,” said Mr Dhliwayo.





On another date in September, the complainant’s mother, Anna Nxumalo, went to Mozambique and left Mwayamudza with her two daughters.





Taking advantage of the complainant’s mother’s absence, he dragged the complainant into the bush and raped her again.





“On January 25, Mwayamudza again called the complainant into his bedroom and forced her to lie on his bed. He forcibly fondled her breast and raped her once.





The complainant cried for help and her young brother aged eight arrived on the scene. The young brother then rushed to his mother and revealed what was happening,” said Mr Dhliwayo.





And on February 8, family members tried in vain to mediate in the issue. The complainant’s mother then proceeded to Grassflats Police Station where she reported the matter. Police went to the accused’s homestead and arrested him. Asked why he raped his niece, Mwayamudza blamed evil spirits.





“Your Worship, I do not know what exactly was happening. I was just connected with the girl. I think it is the work of evil spirits which are tormenting our family,” said Mwayamudza.





Magistrate Mr Maturure slapped Mwayamudza with a 15-year jail term and suspended 18 months on condition of good behaviour. Manica Post