MAN CHARGED WITH RAPING GIRLFRIEND





A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly raping his girlfriend.





The man from Magwegwe suburb whose name has been withheld to protect the victim (23) allegedly raped his girlfriend after she had visited him at his place of residence.





The man was not asked to plead to a rape charge when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.





He was remanded in custody to March 3. Prosecuting, Mr Steward Madzore said sometime last year on an unknown date, the woman visited the man at his house while in the company of her female friend whose name has also been withheld for ethical reasons.





“On arrival, the accused person ordered the complainant’s friend to go back to her house and give them privacy. The accused person then locked his bedroom door and told the complainant that he loved her,” he said.





“The accused person also told the complainant that he wanted to be a father to her children. He then had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant once without her consent.”



