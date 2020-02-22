MAN CAUGHT SEXUALY ABUSING FRIEND'S DOG





A 25-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man has been arrested for bestiality after he was caught sexually assaulting his friend’s dog.





Matthew Makoni of Bamha village under Chief Sayi appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Percy Mukumba facing charges of bestiality.





Makoni, who works at Nyathi Mine in Shurugwi, will face trial next Wednesday.





The State case is that on February 11 at around 11pm at Nyathi village in Shurugwi, Makoni visited Nicholas Simeon at his homestead where the two engaged in a chat.





Simeon, however, indicated that they bade each other goodnight and he retired to bed.





While outside, the accused allegedly forced himself on his friend’s dog. The pet allegedly made loud noise, which awoke Simeon.



