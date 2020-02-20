MAN BASHED FOR STEALING WIFE'S KNICKERS FOR SMALL HOUSE

the couple

A Bulawayo man who recently turned to court claiming he was being bashed by his wife was further disgraced by his wife when she claimed that the alleged abuse was a stern reprimand against him for allegedly stealing her clothes including her “new” panties and giving them to his lover as gifts.





It emerged that trouble started after Debra Shumirai Dzowa suspected her husband Masauso Phiri of having taken her property, including some household properties, clothes and underwear to his lover Telia Zilawe who stays in Mpopoma suburb.





Dzowa who found her property missing from the house upon her return from South Africa on 8 January this year decided to shame her husband after he approached the court and sought a protection order against her, claiming he was living a hellish life at the hands of his violent wife before he asked her to be evicted from the house.





Phiri told the court that his wife had been verbally, physically and emotionally abusing him since September 2018.





“On several occasions she has threatened me with death and she intensified her threats since she came back from South Africa on 8 January this year. She sent me numerous threatening WhatsApp and text messages. Since we stay together, I’m afraid she can harm me,” complained Phiri.





Meanwhile, Dzowa told B-Metro that on the day of the court hearing she didn’t make it as she was attending her aunt’s funeral.





“It is not true that I am abusing him. Our problems started when I came back from South Africa on 8 January. This was after I discovered that some of my property comprising household property, clothes, and panties were missing.

“When I asked him about the missing items, he professed ignorance on their whereabouts. Surprisingly, there was no sign of a break-in at our house.





“From my investigations that is when I gathered that he was the one responsible. He gave them to his girlfriend who used to come to our house for sleep-overs,” said Dzowa while adding that she had since reported the matter to the police.





She said after reporting the matter to the police, her husband, in a bid to “fix” her — applied for a protection order against her claiming she was abusing him.





Dzowa said she was now living in fear of being bewitched after her husband’s lover threatened to take her “special garments” for ritual purposes.





“I am now living in fear that she is going to bewitch me after she threatened to take my panties to a sangoma for rituals. She is also sending me threatening messages declaring I will never get my things and that my husband will never get back to me.”





“My husband is also no longer eating at home. This was after his lover told him not to do so saying I’m going to poison him,” a heartbroken Dzowa said.

She, however, said she still loves her husband. Zilawe could neither confirm nor deny the incident.



