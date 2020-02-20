LODGE CARETAKER FOUND DEAD





A caretaker (49) at a lodge in Matsheumhlope suburb, Bulawayo, was killed in cold blood and his body found with a deep cut on the forehead while his hands were tied to his left leg.





Edwin Ndelelo Nyathi’s decomposing body was found in one of the rooms at the lodge by his neighbour on Tuesday who alerted the police.





His family yesterday said Nyathi, who was employed at the lodge owned by a city medical doctor, could have been killed on Saturday.





His brother Mr Godwill Nare said they were informed of his death by neighbours who saw police removing his body from the scene.





“My brother was brutally murdered. We don’t know who could have done it. He lived alone at the lodge where he had been working for the past 15 years. We suspect it could have been a robbery gone wrong. Although we did not see his body, we were told that both his hands were tied to his left leg. He also had a deep cut in his forehead and was found in a pool of blood and there was also a brick in the room,” said Mr Nare.





“A neighbour stumbled on his body before informing the police on Tuesday. His body was already decomposing and the postmortem report suggests that he could have been killed on Saturday.”





He said Nyathi was a loner who was single and childless. Mr Nare said his family was devastated as they do not have clues on what could have led to Nyathi’s callous murder.





“It’s difficult to tell what could have led to him being killed but police are investigating the murder. We hope that is what would bring closure to us,” said Mr Nare.





Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were appealing for information that could give leads into the gruesome murder.





“We are investigating a murder case where a caretaker at a city lodge was found dead by his neighbour. We appeal to members of the public who might have information which would assist us in solving this case to report to their nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.





The medical doctor, who requested not to be named, said the lodge was not operational. “He was caretaker at our lodge in Matsheumhlope suburb. The lodge was owned by my deceased spouse and is not operating at the moment.



