KWEKWE GOLD MINE SHUTS DOWN

THE Government has with immediate effect shut down Globe and Phoenix Gold Mine in Kwekwe.





The mine will be opened after geological inspections have been conducted to ascertain the safety of operations following a disaster which claimed the lives two artisanal miners and injured another.





A total of 20 people were also rescued after they were trapped inside after one of the tunnel entrances collapsed. Speaking after a site visit of the mine accident, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Larry Mavima said although the injured were illegal miners, Government has seen it fit to cease operations at the mine.





“It is clear from the preliminary observations that there were illegal mining activities taking place. The mining activities were also being conducted under unsafe conditions. There was an accident which claimed two people and injured another at the mine.





So as Government together with other technical people we have resolved that operations should stop immediately at the mine until an inspection from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is made to ensure that the place is safe,” he said.





Geological experts have observed that cross cutting tunnels that run underneath the Kwekwe City Central Business District (CBD) continue to threaten infrastructure and the residents with the Government recently ordering evacuation from some buildings that are on the verge of collapsing.



