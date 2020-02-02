I'M DIFFICULT TO PLEASE, SAYS CHAMISA ON HIS BIRTHDAY





Back in 1978, this day marked my introduction to this world. 42 years ago, in 1978 and in the 'am' hours on a Thursday. To be precise, at 3am, the journey started.





The world was waiting. I was overdue and had to be delivered to this world at Silveira mission in Bikita of Masvingo.





Two years before the birth of Zimbabwe in 1980, my journey had begun. I am two years older than the beautiful Zimbabwe, our country. As the nation turns 40 this year I turn 42.





I have sworn to dutifully and loyally serve my beloved country, Zimbabwe. I have been an MP and a Cabinet Minister (inclusive government) and an advocate in the superior courts of Zimbabwe.I have served in the three arms of the state.I have served my country to the best of my ability in the legislature, executive and the judiciary.I have also served internationally through representing Zimbabwe in the ACP-EU in Brussels, Belgium.I thank God’s Grace in all this.





It is my humble desire and cherished pledge to build, create and lead a New Zimbabwe before I ultimately retire from active public life. I have this strong vision and drive to make Zimbabwe great. We will make Zimbabwe a powerful, successful and wonderful nation.





But I have a confession to make ..I am a perfectionist.I’m difficult to please.I even hardly please and satisfy myself. I keep trying to be better.Excellence is my goal. I carry this infinite craving for knowledge and insatiable curiosity for wisdom. I love learning and books. I cherish knowledge, information and education. I love the Bible and the word of God. I love peace and bringing people together. I love gathering rather than scattering.I cherish uniting.





I often ask myself ..what's next and why? who next and why ? When next and why? When I die, what next ?? I care about the 'hereafter' and the 'henceforth'. For the next decade, God willing, I hope to be serving my country and the wonderful people of God in Zimbabwe before finally exiting national duty and the public space.





Thereafter, I settle to focus on leadership coaching & youth mentoring, philanthropy and winning souls for the Kingdom. I believe leaders must lead and leave. Leaders must leave and live.





I have already begun building a foundation, the The Nelson Chamisa Foundation and writing books. I have written four books yet to be published and released.





My rural home in Gutu shall be my retirement home. Where I was born, there I shall retire and there I shall finally rest. We must all be our best then rest.I must retire before I tire and get tired.





I thank and love God, the Overseer of the universe, the Master and Judge of this world. God is my creator and I am HIS. I am a composition of God's grace and a fine definition of HIS infinite mercies. I believe in The Lord Jesus Christ as the King and saviour of my life and indeed all lives. I thank Jehovah for giving me the chance of life and yet showing me the best and greatest of life. Before we all go back to the maker, we must strive to make the world a better place and the human life worthwhile. All this, for God's glory.





For the journey thus far, I thank my wife Thoko and the entire family for their magnanimity to share me with the world.





I also profoundly salute all of you friends, my earth-mates in this world. Leadership is no easy enterprise.You encourage and support me.You continue to make me the person I am. You perfect my imperfections, you polish my blemishes, you correct my mistakes, you subsidize my inadequacies. More importantly, and in all circumstances, you dwarf my shortcomings. Friends, the best is yet to come.Better days are coming!!





To Whom Much is Given, Much Will Be Required. To whom much is given, much will be expected (Luke 12:48)





God bless you.





Excellence, Difference, Brilliance!





#Godisinit

#pamabvihatibvi





nelson chamisa,