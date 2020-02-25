I WAS CLEANSING HER :PROPHET RAPES TEEN





A self-proclaimed prophet from Gweru allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman in Bulawayo claiming he was cleansing her of an evil spirit.





Merryward Marara (36) from Mkoba 14 suburb allegedly raped the girl from Southwold suburb at his shrine in Westgate area.





Marara pleaded not guilty to rape charges when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Mafios Moyo. The accused who is also known as Madzibaba Jeremiah, was remanded in custody to Thursday for trial.





Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said on September 30, 2018, at around 3PM, the girl went to the shrine with her father and they were told she should remain behind for the prophet to cast out evil spirits bedevilling her.





“The complainant’s father left the shrine and the accused person advised the complainant to wait for him while he prayed for others who were in a queue. After the accused person was done with the other people he then attended to the complainant,” said Mr Manyiwa.





He said the prophet ordered the teenager to spread a white cloth, lie on it and to lift up her dress because he wanted to see something.

“The accused person told the complainant that the holy spirit told him that her ex-boyfriend had used some concoction after they had sex so that she will not have any other boyfriend except him,” said Mr Manyiwa.





Mr Manyiwa said Marara ordered the woman to follow him to a secret place where he later raped her once.



