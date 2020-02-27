I SLEPT WITH A MARRIED WOMAN :MY MANHOOD IS GONE





IN a case of suspected witchcraft, a businessman lost his manhood after bedding a married woman in Botswana.





Musafare Garutsa approached police on Saturday with the intention to lodge a report against one Chrystable Ncube she claimed was behind the disappearing of his manhood in 2011.





Garutsa told H-Metro that police referred his case to a traditional court on grounds that he admitted bedding a married woman who later took his underwear after he dumped her.





“My manhood disappeared after I dumped a married woman Chrystabel in Botswana where I am based and running my businesses few kilometers away from Gaborone,” said Garutsa.





“The manhood started growing big after Chrystabel threatened to fix me over dumping her and she stole my undergarments and took them to a sangoma based in Marondera where her friend named Irene lives.





“I could not believe it and decided to consult medical doctors who said it was cancer but the problem was not solved considering the threats I received from the married woman.





“My visit to police was to make it a criminal case since traditional leaders could not hear cases involving blood but police are referring me back to them.





“I want Chrystabel arrested and to disclose what she used to fix me. She is no longer responding to my calls after she indicated to me that she is now staying with her husband in Beitbridge,” said Garutsa.





Garutsa said he feels pain whenever he wants to urinate and is appealing to anyone who may have powers to heal the wound or bring back his manhood.





“Ndirimuno mu Harare izvezvi; ndirikugara nemwana wangu wandakatengera imba ku Hopley saka ndiri kutsvagawo vangandibatsira.





“Ronda ririkurwadza asi ndikafa Chrystabel achaita ngozi nekuda kwebhurukwa rangu raakaba achiriendesa kunondigadzirisa kunana sangoma.





“I am appealing to her husband to allow her come here and take me to Marondera to see the sangoma who fixed me before I die,” said Garutsa writhing in pain.





Ncube confirmed bedding Garutsa saying it was before she got married and denied using any charms against him.





“Garutsa owns a house in Botswana and he used to provide accommodation to Zimbabweans and I was among the people who were accommodated in 2006,” said Ncube.





“We fell in love and this was before I got married and I left Botswana in 2010.





“He called me accusing me of stealing his underwear but honestly I never took his panties as alleged and I had nothing to help him in connection with the disappearing of his manhood.





“Irene was one of my workmates in Botswana and I do not know why he is accusing her of consulting a sangoma maybe they ended up falling in love behind my back since he was bedding several women.





“He might have bedded a married woman that is why his manhood disappeared saka handizvirambe kana kuzvibvuma zvekuti akashandisirwa mushonga nenyaya yepabonde.





“He must not continue calling me since I am married and have nothing to do with the disappearance of his manhood.



