I LOCKED MY WIFE'S LOVER

Mike

EASTVIEW-based Madzibaba Angrom has claimed to have used his child’s faeces to lock a married man’s private parts he allegedly caught him cheating with his wife.





Madzibaba Angrom, real name Justin Chokore, 36, of Johanne Masowe Yenguwo Tsvuku sensationally claimed that he used his spiritual powers and charms on Michael Phiri, 37, whose manhood has been erect for the past four weeks.





Phiri, a church secretary under a Pentecostal ministry, confirmed bedding Madzibaba Angrom’s wife Ragi Jaji, 41, arguing that he wanted to recover his money for a bucket of maize.





In an interview, Madzibaba Angrom said he got too emotional on discovering the illicit affair that he decided to use charms instead and forced his wife to pack her belongings leaving four kids in his custody.





He claimed that Jaji used to keep used condoms of several men she bedded behind her knowledge.





“Ndiri madzibaba wechurch asi kutaura chokwadi pandakaziva kuti Phiri aipinda mumba mangu nemudzimai wangu masikati machena uye achiziva kuti ndewangu ndakarwadziwa ndikafunga kusanganisa miteuro yangu nemishonga kuti anyatsorwadziwa,” said Madzibaba Angrom.





“We were blessed with four children and they are all separated by a year. The oldest is in Grade three.





“I discovered that my wife had been bedding several men during my absence since I would sometimes spend more days praying away from home.





“I returned home a few weeks ago and caught Phiri bedding my wife during the day and since he we used to buy maize from him as a vendor at a market close to my house, I got disturbed and decided to use charms against him.





“Some of the charms I used were mixed with human waste and one of my children defecated in the maize field and I took the waste, mixed it with a dog’s waste and Phiri’s semen he left in a condom in order to fix him.





“My wife was used to following how I fixed cheaters and lock men so she was used to keep semen and she had also locked Phiri so that his manhood would fail to erect when having sex with his wife.





“Ndakateketera kumidzimu yangu vaera moyo ndichichema kuti morega mwana wenyu achishoorwa nevarume vari kupindira mudzimai wangu here,” said Madzibaba Agrom.





Madzibaba said Phiri can only be released from the pain he is undergoing when he drinks Jaji’s urine since he delayed in confessing their shenanigans.





“I need money to look after my children and this is why I asked for some few dollars from Phiri although I have powers to release him from the pain he is undergoing,” said Madzibaba Angrom.





“If my wife does not return I will use her under wear and mix it with some water and ask Phiri to drink it and he will be relieved,” he said.





However, Phiri threatened to take legal action if Madzibaba fails to help him considering the amount of money he lost expecting to receive healing.





“I am in pain and I am appealing to anyone who can help me out of this pain since Madzibaba is ever changing goal posts,” said Phiri.



