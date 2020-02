HERDSMAN WHIPS EMPLOYER'S SON TO DEATH

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Silozwi Village in Matobo involving a 10-year-old boy. The suspect Bekani Dube from Domboshava Village in Matobo assaulted the boy with a whip and also punched and kicked him until he lost consciousness and he left him outside. On the following morning the boy’s younger sister aged eight found her brother lying motionless on the ground.