GOVT CUTS FARM SIZES

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement proceeds to formally advise the landholder of Government’s intention to downsize the farm, clearly indicating the reasons why the move has been deemed necessary. In that letter of notice, the farmer is requested to indicate his/her acceptance or disapproval of the proposed downsizing within a period of seven days from the period of receiving the notice of the intention to downsize. If the affected farmer has got issues to raise, he/she raises them with the Ministry.