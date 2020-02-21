GIRL SHOPS CHEATING MUM

IT was Valentine’s Day without much love for a Bulawayo couple on Friday last week when the husband decided to put his wife on “shame parade” as punishment for allegedly committing adultery.







It apparently hit Itai Chikomberanwa, an ex-cop, like a punch to the gut when he discovered his wife Rosemary Chikomberanwa‘s extra marital affairs.





Itai discovered something shocking about the woman he loves after his 15-year-old daughter turned detective on her mother by sending him screenshots of her (mother) WhatsApp chat with erotic details she was exchanging with her alleged boyfriend while complimenting each other on what they did the previous day.





According to the story which the pained Itai decided to make public via the court, so erotic were the messages which his wife was exchanging with her alleged lover while complimenting each other presumably after a series of steamy sex romps.





Itai lamented his ordeal after his wife sued him for verbal, emotional and physical abuse. Rosemary accused her husband of constantly harassing her while threatening to kill her.





She said in a bid to instil fear, Itai was also sending graphic images of dead bodies of women having been killed or axed to death by their husbands.





“I have been married to Itai Chikomberanwa for 14 years but, I recently filed for divorce and the case is still pending at the Bulawayo High Court. I am making an application for a protection order because of the serious verbal, emotional abuse and harassment I am being subjected to by my husband,” bemoaned Rosemary.





She said the abuse had become so untenable as it occurred on a daily basis.





“My husband is constantly harassing me while threatening to kill me. He is sending graphic images of dead bodies of women having been killed or axed to death by their husbands. He is also stalking me, following me everywhere I go and this is causing a lot of hardships in my life.





“I am now living in constant fear and as an ex-police officer who has a history of being violent, he is capable of killing me.





“He once physically assaulted me in 2017 and as a result I am seeking the court’s intervention to stop him from causing distress, discomfort and abuse towards me,” she said.





Itai, however, rubbished his wife’s claims labelling her a “serial cheat”. He said the reason why she was seeking a protection order against him was to cover up her extra-marital affairs.





“I do not assault or insult her. The source of our problems is that she has been having extra-marital affairs since 2017. She once dated a police officer stationed at Queens Park Police Station. After I discovered the illicit relationship, I confronted them and we resolved the issue.





“I am a tobacco farmer and I spend most of my time away from home. The other day our 15-year-old daughter phoned me saying there was no food at home and their mother had gone for days and wasn’t at home. When I phoned her asking about her whereabouts, she insulted me saying I’m not her child,” said Itai.





He said he was the one who was being abused and disturbed by his wife’s philandering behaviour.





“On May 11 2018, that same 15-year-old daughter phoned me saying she had seen some dirty messages in her mother’s phone which she was exchanging with another man while complimenting each other on what they did the previous day.





“The reason why she is seeking a protection order against me is that she just wants to stop me from questioning her about her extra-marital affairs,” thundered Itai.





Rosemary, however, dismissed her husband’s allegations saying he was the one who was cheating on her.





“I know nothing about the issue of adultery. He is the one who is cheating on me as he had two other children out of wedlock”.



