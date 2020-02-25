GINIMBI, JAVA AT WAR





The cold war between controversial prophet, Passion Java and controversial businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has come out on the public domain following video clips of the two insulting each other over wealth which are circulating on social media.





The bad blood between the two public figures became public knowledge after Ginimbi featured in a video clip where he was showing off his latest car to a group of friends who were showering him with praise. In the video one of Ginimbi’s friends went on to compare him (Ginimbi) to Passion but Ginimbi responded by ridiculing Passion as a poor man who shows off with hired things.





“Passion haana kana cent, anoshaina nezvinhu zveku hire,” said Genius telling his friend.

This did not go down well with Passion who then responded to Ginimbi’s insults. Passion poked fun at Genius’ looks and went on to claim that Genius got the stand for his house in Domboshava for free.





“Unofamba uchiti handina mari asi hatirambe kuti une face yakafonyoka and land yako yakachekwa mahara nasabhuku hatirambe izvozvo but haikona ku saiza vamwe ndinokutsotsonya,” he said.





The beef between the two is rumoured to have started a year ago when Passion insulted Genius for staying in Domboshava, on that clip Genius did not respond.



