GINIMBI DENIED BAIL, MARRY FREED

Businessman Genius Kadungure has been denied bail at the Harare provincial magistrates court.





Harare regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere denied Kadungure his liberty to be tried while out of custody on the basis that he showed dishonesty after committing the offence while on bail on other similar offences.





Kadungure is facing fraud charges after he allegedly undervalued his Bentley upon its importation into the country from South Africa and prejudiced ZIMRA of nearly US $58 665 in import duty.

Meanwhile, Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has this afternoon been granted $1 500 bail coupled with stringent conditions.





Mubaiwa who has been in custody since last Saturday after being denied bail by Harare magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande is facing assault charges. She allegedly assaulted the family’s maid Delight Munyoro at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of the children last week.





High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere upheld the appeal against the decision by Mrs Makwande of denying her bail on the basis that she had a propensity for violence. Mubaiwa was also ordered to stay at her parents’ residence in Glen Lorne until the matter was finalised and not to interfere with state witnesses including Munyoro and Batsirayi Furukiya.



