GINIMBI ARRESTED AGAIN





Socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, was yesterday detained over the importation of his US$200 000 Bentley vehicle after handing himself over to the police Anti-Corruption Unit.





Kadungure, who was accompanied by his lawyer Jonathan Samukange, is expected to appear in court today.





Samkange confirmed to NewsDay that he had accompanied his client to the CID Anti-Corruption Unit.





“Yes, my client has been arrested and detained by the police CID Anti-Corruption Unit for fraud after they suspected that his Bentley vehicle was undervalued to misrepresent on the payment of duty,” he said.





Samkange said the allegations are that on December 22 last year, Kadungure connived with a clearing agent and manufactured a purchase invoice which they tendered to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).





Kadungure allegedly undervalued the cost of the vehicle so that he pays less duty.





The businessman was last year ordered to pay an additional US$58 655,09 duty on top of another US$81 469 already paid to Zimra for his recently imported Bentley Continental GT vehicle.





According to the court papers, filed before the High Court, the vehicle in question is valued at R1,9 million. Last week, Kadungure shared on his Instagram account a video of himself buying a two-seater Ferrari 488 Spider sports car for US$350 000.





He already has a large collection of supercars at his mansion in Domboshava and his fleet includes two Rolls-Royce, three Bentleys, two Range Rovers and one Mercedes-Benz 2018 G63, among many others.