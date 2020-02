FRESH BID TO OUST ED

THE MDC has made sensational claims that it is working with some disgruntled Zanu PF MPs to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa, pictured, over the country’s worsening economic rot and the recent killings of innocent civilians by security forces, the Daily News reports.

This comes as Zanu PF’s notorious demons of factionalism and tribalism have returned to the former liberation movement with a vengeance — with devastating effects on both the ruling party and the country.

However, Zanu PF said yesterday that it was “wishful thinking” on the part of the MDC to think that the country’s main opposition could sway its legislators to turn against its leader, “no matter the circumstances”.

But combative MDC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala told the Daily News that they were in “earnest talks” with some unnamed Zanu PF Members of Parliament to try and impeach Mnangagwa.

“Impeachment is one of the available ways to the country to get rid of this dictator. There are many people in Zanu PF who are fed up with his brutal rule and they have been whispering to and encouraging us to take that move (impeachment).

“There is, therefore, no doubt that impeachment can be carried out … every possible card is on the table, but I will not divulge our next strategy for now.

“Violation of the Constitution is central to every impeachment process, the main one being the crimes against humanity that were committed on the people of Zimbabwe in August 2018 and in January 2019,” Sikhala said.

The militant Zengeza West MP was referring to the August 1, 2018 army shootings which left at least six innocent civilians dead — after soldiers used live ammunition to quell an ugly demonstration in Harare.

Security forces were further accused of killing at least 20 civilians in January 2019 following deadly riots which erupted in Harare, Bulawayo and several other towns — after a steep fuel price hike that was announced by Mnangagwa ahead of his trips to Eastern Europe at the time.

Sikhala said all this formed part of the grounds to impeach Mnangagwa — who later set up a commission of inquiry to deal with the August 2018 killings.

Rights groups and Western powers have also demanded punishment for the security forces accused of killing the civilians in 2018 and last year.

Sikhala also said yesterday that the country’s worsening economic rot, as well as its high unemployment and poverty levels also provided solid reasons to push for Mnangagwa’s ouster.

“In addition, his failure to fulfil any of his promises is an aggravating factor. He promised jobs, jobs and more jobs when he committed the coup in 2017.

“But we have never witnessed a single job that he created. No single industry has opened and instead, people are losing the jobs they had during (the late president Robert) Mugabe’s era.

“Finally, he is an illegitimate president. He rigged against President (Nelson) Chamisa. The presidency he holds is clothed with all the characteristics of illegitimacy.

“The people’s president is Advocate Nelson Chamisa, not this masquerade,” the take-no-prisoners Sikhala said further.

The planned putsch against Mnangagwa comes as Zanu PF is reeling from escalating factional wars.

At the same time, Zimbabwe is in the grip of a gigantic economic crisis — the worst in a decade — which has stoked tensions in the country.