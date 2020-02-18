FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED BY LIGHTNING





Five family members were struck to death by lightning in the Muzvezve area of Sanyati district.





Tragedy struck when the family, which was tending their maize field, sought refuge under a tree when it started raining yesterday afternoon in Village 6, Muzvezve 1. A lightning bolt hit the tree. The five who died went under one tree while three other family members who survived went under another nearby tree.





Sanyati district civil protection unit Mr Amigo Mhlanga confirmed the development saying the unit has since been activated to offer assistance.



