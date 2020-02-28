EX MINISTER SUES FOR $300K





FORMER Industry and Commerce minister Michael Bimha has filed a $300 000 suit against a Harare man, whom he accused of causing an accident which damaged his Land Rover Freelander 2 in 2018.





In the application, Bimha cited Thomas Tuso, Tonderai Mageje and Clarion Insurance Company (Private) Limited as respondents.





Clarion Insurance Company (Private) Limited was cited as an interested party to the application for being Mageje’s insurance policy provider.





Bimha said he was claiming compensation from Mageje, who was involved in the accident during the course of his duties and was employed by Tuso.





He said Tuso was also liable to the damages as the employer, adding that at one point he reportedly agreed to pay compensation on Mageje’s behalf.





“On or about June 8, 2018 at Creative Harare and at around 9:50am, the second defendant (Mageje) in the course of his duties and employment was involved in an accident with plaintiff (Bimha)’s motor vehicle namely, a Land Rover Freelander 2 registration number ADL3330 thereby damaging the said vehicle.





“The second defendant admitted liability and was consequently arrested by police and was caused to pay a fine of $15 at Avondale Police Station, as an admission of guilt fine,” Bimha’s lawyers said.





According to court papers, Tuso allegedly agreed to pay for all the costs that would be incurred in repairing the vehicle.





He reportedly assured Bimha that he would ensure all the spare parts required for the repairing of the motor vehicle were made available by September 30, 2018.





“Plaintiff has been deprived the use of his motor vehicle for the period from date of accident to date. Plaintiff incurred costs to hire another motor vehicle at the rate of $120 per day from June 8, 2018 to February 28, 2019 thereby incurring the sum of $32 400.





“From the period March 1, 2019 to date, plaintiff has incurred costs of hiring another motor vehicle at the rate of $300 per day which amounts to $108 000. Plaintiff has therefore incurred a total cost of $140 400 as a result of hiring an alternative motor vehicle,” he said.



