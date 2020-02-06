ED TAKES CLEAN UP CAMPAIGN TO BANKET





President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to lead the national clean-up campaign programme at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre in Banket.





Police barred MDC leader from holding his clean up campaign, telling him to join the President. Environment Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Steady Kangata said the focus was now on small service centres.





“As usual, all first Fridays of the month, His Excellency, President Mnangagwa leads the national clean-up campaign programmes and on Friday he will lead in Banket as we now focus attention to small service centres, growth points and small towns to ensure a clean environment,” he said.



