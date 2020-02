ED LYING TO DIPLOMATS, SAYS MDC

Anything else is cheap drama with no substantive action being taken. We have not even heard of any action having been taken against the individual soldiers and police officers who callously murdered innocent citizens. If any action was taken, it was important to have mentioned names and made the information public. To the extent that that has not happened, ED thinks he can take diplomats for a ride. They are not fools and they know he is the chief culprit of what happened on August 1, 2018,” MDC said.