CORRUPTION FIGHT TO INTENSIFY, SAYS ED





The ZANU PF Politburo is underway in the capital, in his opening remarks, the party’s First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged the party to be more hands-on in supervising government and to show discipline in its conduct.





President Mnangagwa hinted on a party Mid-term review to allow the Party to reflect and introspect. The President and First Secretary assured the nation that Zimbabwe will be guaranteed of food security in spite of the regional drought, food distribution will reach all citizens regardless of political affiliation.



