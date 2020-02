CORRUPTION FIGHT TO INTENSIFY, SAYS ED

The President said a livestock Saving and Recovery Programme will be announced soon. President Mnangagwa said the fight against inflation and efforts to achieve a sustainable mono-currency regime would be intensified in the year 2020. He alluded to the fact that the country is turning 40 this year and for the first time in the history of the celebrations, the official celebrations will be held outside the capital city of Harare. President Mnangagwa said the fight against corruption would be intensified and urged all members of the Party to show leadership in that fight. President Mnangagwa stressed that all organs of the Party must serve the Party, and to do so with discipline. zbc