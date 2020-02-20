CORONAVIRUS WOMAN DISCHARGED





The Zimbabwean woman, who was quarantined at Wilkins Hospital’s specialised unit in Harare for a suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discharged from the isolation facility today.





The 27-year-old woman was in Wuhan and passed through Guangzhou before she came to Zimbabwe. City Health director Dr Prosper Chonzi confirmed the discharge of the woman.





“We admitted this patient two days ago for a suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, we placed her under isolation because that is what is required for us to do if one is suspected to be carrying the virus and we isolated her at Wilkins Hospital,” he said.





“The reason for admission was that she had a positive history of travel. She has done very well and we have since done the PCR tests for Coronavirus.”



