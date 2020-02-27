COP STEALS US$400K FROM SECURITY FIRM





A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police was arrested yesterday along with a security guard suspected to have stolen US$400 000 at Guardian Security Service in Waterfalls.





The arrest follows four other security guards nabbed over the same case who have since appeared before the courts.





Tirivangani Isdore Kapfuya, 31, was nabbed along with Honest Zhou Simare, 44, of Guardian Security Service and the two are reported to be related to Edward Kapfunya, 41, who is still on the run.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying US$229 000 cash has been recovered in Kuwadzana and Highfield following the arrest.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of Tirivangani Isdore Kapfuwa a police officer and Honest Zhou Simare a security guard in connection with the robbery that took place at a security company involving US$400 000,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.





“Their arrest follows the arrest of three others True Kanyenge, 40, Phibion Munemo, 44, and Tapfumaneyi Mabvuwadza, 47 who were on duty at Guardian Security Service in Waterfalls when the robbery took place.





“Police recovered part of the United States dollars in Kuwadzana and Highfield suburbs and a container that had the cash was found dumped near the company premises.