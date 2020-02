BYO COUNCIL DUMPS HRE COUNCIL FIRM

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has dumped a company owned by the Harare City Council (HCC) it had awarded a tender to provide money-spinning parking metier services in the city under controversial circumstances.

Last year there were allegations that HCC’s Easipark had pampered some Bulawayo councillors in a five-star hotel junket and with other goodies to influence the tendering process of the parking meter services.

This resulted in the Local Government ministry taking an interest in the matter and launching a probe into BCC’s tender management and procurement operations.

Councillor Silas Chigora told a recent stakeholders meeting that councillors had re-opened the tender process for parking meter services.

“We have opened expressions of tenders from Bulawayo companies and others from across the country to provide the parking management services for the city.

“The deadline for the submission of tendering documents is February 20,” Chigora said.

“The parking meter system is coming very soon and we believe it will benefit the people of Bulawayo.”

The event was organised by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) and drew various stakeholders from council, academia, the private sector, legal experts, civic society and residents.

BPRA coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu said the meeting was necessary to “understand the merits of contracting-out key service delivery functions to private firms as opposed to producing in-house”.

The parking management services tender in Bulawayo was cancelled in 2012 by BCC despite having granted it to Megalithic Marketing Private Limited.

This resulted in a long court battle with the company contesting council’s decision to cancel the tender and award it to Easipark.

Council defended the move saying Easipark had made an unsolicited bid for the tender.