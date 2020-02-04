ASSETS RECOVERY IS THE PRIORITY, SAYS ZACC





THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission says it is prioritising assets recovery in its investigations. Investigations into the acquisition of property by certain individuals who are facing allegations of corruption have intensified.





Speaking in Harare, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure said his organisation has put in place measures to ensure conclusive investigations into assets bought in and outside the country.





“We have intensified our investigations into assert recovery and we are making it sure that we channel requisite resources so that our officers will be able to carry out their mandate outside Zimbabwe. Some bought houses and we are working on partnership with our sister organizations outside Zimbabwe to ensure we have the relevant evidence,” said Commissioner Makamure.





Commissioner Makamure revealed that the joint operation with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has yielded desired goals as they have recovered a number of vehicles smuggled into the country.





“We are now facing challenges of storage for the vehicles we are recovering. This has been a success and we are confident we will eradicate corruption in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Prisca Mupfumira is one of the high profile figures being investigated in relation to such cases.





The former minister is currently out on bail pending trial, and the process of asset forfeiture can be done once investigations and the necessary legal procedures are completed.