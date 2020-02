AIRZIM ACCOUNT TO BE GARNISHED

“So the first applicant (Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd) cannot claim to be uninvolved at this stage when it involved itself in the case earlier on. In addition, the default judgment in HC10786/14 was against both the first and second applicant (Air Zimbabwe Holdings) and the judgment clearly indicated that both were jointly and severally liable for the payment of the retrenchment package to the first respondent (Samson Meki),” Justice Ndewere said.