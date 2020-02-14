ACTORS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN HRE





Actors working on an upcoming film were on Sunday robbed at gun point by a commuter omnibus crew.





The case has since been reported under reference number CR 846/02/20 at Harare Central Police Station.

Film Director Lazarus “Boss Lazzy” Chiwozwa and his colleagues Patra Mashava, Frank Dhausi and Prince Charova were robbed on February 9 at around 7pm.





The quartet boarded a commuter omnibus along Lyton Road heading to the capital city. In an interview, Boss Lazzy said they are still traumatised over the issue.





“Takakwira kombi which had three occupants, the driver, conductor and a passenger on the front seat.





“The conductor charged us RTGS2 before the passenger on the front seat indicated that we should pay RTGS5.





“The conductor stated that the fare was RTGS2 for the journey. I then asked the passenger why he was telling us to pay RTGS5 before he started shouting at me.





“We then started exchanging words with him before he armed himself with pistol which was in the dashboard.”





Added Lazzy: “The conductor warned him against the behaviour before he returned the pistol in the dashboard and an altercation continued until we reached corner Chinhoyi and Robert Mugabe Road.





“The passenger then disembarked and came at the door before he started assaulting my colleague Frank Dhausi threatening us.





“He pointed the gun and during the altercation he forcefully took his mobile phone before taking Patra’s mobile also.





“He then then disappeared but I managed to capture the Kombi’s registration numbers AEU 7957,” he said. H Metro







